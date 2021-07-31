Millennium Management LLC Sells 83,079 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

