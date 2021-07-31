Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

BLTS opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

