Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $343,000.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

