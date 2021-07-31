Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

NYSE INSP opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

