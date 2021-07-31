Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after buying an additional 967,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

