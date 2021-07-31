Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

CFVIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

