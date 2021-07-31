Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 5.4%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.56 and last traded at $110.54. 1,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

