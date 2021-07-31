National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$104.95 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$137.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.86.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.