PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 23.97 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 21.88 ($0.29), with a volume of 36825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. PHSC’s payout ratio is presently -3.33%.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

About PHSC (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

