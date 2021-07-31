MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 7.6%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.05. 3,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

