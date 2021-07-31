Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

NDP stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

