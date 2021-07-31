Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Increases By 121.0%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,740,000 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the June 30th total of 16,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TAL. CLSA lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

Shares of TAL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

