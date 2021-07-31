Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLLIF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLLIF stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

