Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.62

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 112805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -446.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.68.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

