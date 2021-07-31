Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT at $66.29

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.