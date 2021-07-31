Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.38 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Macerich worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

