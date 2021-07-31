Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 10,800 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in HUYA by 130.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HUYA by 140.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 69,644 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

