Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXT stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.50.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

