Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

