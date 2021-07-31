Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,518 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.