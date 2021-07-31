Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,920 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

