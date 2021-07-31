Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 447,327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

