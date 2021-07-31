Zacks: Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

