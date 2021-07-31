Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -187.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $255,000. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 431.5% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $8,672,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

