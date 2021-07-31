Zacks: Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 106.90 and a quick ratio of 105.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

