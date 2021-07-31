Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 113.6% in July

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the June 30th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CTIB opened at $2.44 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
