Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 113.6% in July

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the June 30th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CTIB opened at $2.44 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

