Susquehanna Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

