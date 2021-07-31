O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $540.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $603.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

