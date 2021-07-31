Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

