Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Heska worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSKA opened at $240.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -283.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.78. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $255.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

