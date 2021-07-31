Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

