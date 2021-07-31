Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,694 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,441,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

