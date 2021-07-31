Truist Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $925.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $900.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $802.32. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

