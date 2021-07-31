Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CAO Brok A. Lahrman Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $17,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

