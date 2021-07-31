KeyCorp Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $75.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

