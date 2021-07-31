Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $172.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

