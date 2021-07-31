Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.43.

ADP opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

