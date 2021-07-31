Captrust Financial Advisors Has $121,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.1% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.79 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

