Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Sell

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

