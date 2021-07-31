Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

