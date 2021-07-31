IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 137.0% in July

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the June 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

