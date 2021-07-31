Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,218,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

