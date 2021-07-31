CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $475,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $558,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

