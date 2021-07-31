Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.