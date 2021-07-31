Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. Analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.