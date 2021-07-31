Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$60.57

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at C$52.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$29.30 and a 1-year high of C$62.57.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.