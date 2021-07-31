-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.02). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Shares of CVNA opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.42. Carvana has a 52-week low of $151.44 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 668.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

