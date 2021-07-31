FY2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by DA Davidson

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

