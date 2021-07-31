Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.80. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.