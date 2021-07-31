Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

